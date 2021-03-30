Previous
Gold Fish Plant ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2646

Gold Fish Plant ~


The goldfish plant (Nematanthus gregarious)
earned its name because of the masses of red-orange flower that appear & look like leaping goldfish.
30th March 2021

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann
How unique! Lovely to see.
March 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
What a fun plant - they sure do look like little goldfish amongst the water weeds !
March 29th, 2021  
