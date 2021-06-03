Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2711
What Is Around The bend ~
Sunny day & the river looked so beautiful.
I wondered what was around the bend.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4712
photos
80
followers
79
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th May 2021 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
trees.
,
water.
,
reflection.
,
river.
,
ripples.
