Photo 2710
The Benefit Of A Long Neck ~
This Darter swung it's neck to & fro continually.
Looking for signs of a fish?
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
29th May 2021 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
bird.
,
darter.
