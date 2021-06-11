Previous
A Flock of Birds At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
A Flock of Birds At The Lake ~

Columbia livia, common name Rock Dove. Introduced European pigeon.

Wheeling & circling high overhead. Had my big lens fully extended.

Thanks to Katrina @koalagardens for identifying them.

11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Valerie Chesney

