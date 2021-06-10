Sign up
Photo 2718
Roots Weeds & Fallen Leaves ~
I just liked the mix of texture & colour here.
As we walked along the Esplanade.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th June 2021 12:29pm
leaves.
,
flower.
,
weeds.
,
roots.
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
June 9th, 2021
