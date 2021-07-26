Sign up
Photo 2764
Selfie, Selfie ~
Photographed these glasses for the pink & blue frame for a friend.
Then saw my reflection in the gold lens + many 'selfie legs' as well. Ha-Ha.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4765
photos
81
followers
80
following
757% complete
View this month »
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses.
,
reflections.
,
selfie.
,
lens.
,
frames.
