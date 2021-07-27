Previous
Roots Reaching Out ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2765

Roots Reaching Out ~

Reminded me of giant animal feet?
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
JackieR ace
Ooh it could be an Ent
July 26th, 2021  
