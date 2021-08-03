Sign up
Photo 2772
Kalanchoe In Flower ~
Huge winds broke every stem, I propped them up for this photo.
Link to previous photo.
https://365project.org/happysnaps/365/2021-07-03
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4773
photos
80
followers
79
following
759% complete
View this month »
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th July 2021 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
flower.
,
wind.
,
succulent.
,
kalanchoe.
