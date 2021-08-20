Previous
I Caught A DragonFly ... At Last ~ by happysnaps
I Caught A DragonFly ... At Last ~


This lovely. very tiny dragonfly settled for a few seconds.
Fast shutter & I managed to catch two photos "not blurred"
Could be sharper but...
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
