Photo 2789
I Caught A DragonFly ... At Last ~
This lovely. very tiny dragonfly settled for a few seconds.
Fast shutter & I managed to catch two photos "not blurred"
Could be sharper but...
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
blue.
,
insect.
,
dragonfly.
,
twig.
