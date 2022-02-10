Sign up
Photo 2963
Blue - faced Honeyeater ~
A beautiful sunny day & this beauty sat at the very top of a tree in the local park.
At times this lovely bird visits our back garden.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
face.
,
blue.
,
bird.
,
honey.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty against the blue sky !
February 9th, 2022
