Blue - faced Honeyeater ~ by happysnaps
Blue - faced Honeyeater ~

A beautiful sunny day & this beauty sat at the very top of a tree in the local park.
At times this lovely bird visits our back garden.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty against the blue sky !
February 9th, 2022  
