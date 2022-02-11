Previous
Scruffy Companions At The Duck Pond ~ by happysnaps
Scruffy Companions At The Duck Pond ~

Many unwanted roosters/chickens & ducks are dumped at the local duck pond.
Here a scruffy rooster crowing happily & two Muscovy ducks.
A quick shot from the car as hubby slowed for me.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks a very proud and happy cockerel - probably so happy to be free at the local duck pond and befriending the other bird species !
February 10th, 2022  
