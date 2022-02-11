Sign up
Photo 2964
Scruffy Companions At The Duck Pond ~
Many unwanted roosters/chickens & ducks are dumped at the local duck pond.
Here a scruffy rooster crowing happily & two Muscovy ducks.
A quick shot from the car as hubby slowed for me.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Valerie Chesney
Tags
rooster
,
ducks.
,
birds.
,
duck.
,
pond.
Beryl Lloyd
He looks a very proud and happy cockerel - probably so happy to be free at the local duck pond and befriending the other bird species !
February 10th, 2022
