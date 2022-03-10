Previous
Bright Flowers ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2991

Bright Flowers ~

For my daughter Katrina @koalagardens who is out of ICU & her daughter was able to be with her. Hoping for a good day today with less pain. Thank you each one for your concern, we appreciate each one.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful flowers. Glad to hear some good news about Katrina.
March 9th, 2022  
Lin ace
Lovely capture and lovely news ♥
March 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to hear the good news that the worse is over , and now hope for a full recovery ! I am sure you are also greatly relieved that things are going well for Katrina , and will also be able to relax and rest - best wishes and thinking of you !
March 10th, 2022  
