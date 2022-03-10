Sign up
Photo 2991
Bright Flowers ~
For my daughter Katrina
@koalagardens
who is out of ICU & her daughter was able to be with her. Hoping for a good day today with less pain. Thank you each one for your concern, we appreciate each one.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
Tags
flower.
hospital.
daughter.
Beautiful flowers. Glad to hear some good news about Katrina.
March 9th, 2022
Lovely capture and lovely news ♥
March 9th, 2022
So good to hear the good news that the worse is over , and now hope for a full recovery ! I am sure you are also greatly relieved that things are going well for Katrina , and will also be able to relax and rest - best wishes and thinking of you !
March 10th, 2022
