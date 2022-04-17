Previous
Next
Scruffy Lorikeets Patiently Waiting ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3029

Scruffy Lorikeets Patiently Waiting ~

For a change.. usually loud squawks & flapping wings.
Delightful to watch the goings on.
After a shower of rain.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise