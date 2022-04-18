Sign up
Photo 3030
Beautiful Golden Penda Flowers ~
In my back garden. Vibrant yellow.
Flowering profusely at the moment.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
flower.
,
gold.
,
bloom.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - love to see the flowers and plants of Australia !
April 17th, 2022
