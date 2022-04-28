Previous
High In A Casuarina Tree ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3040

High In A Casuarina Tree ~

These Corellas were preening in the warm sun in a Casuarina (she-oak) tree.
No squawks or squabbles here.
Loved the warm light shining on their feathers.
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
