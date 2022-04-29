Previous
Lichen After The Rain ~ by happysnaps
Lichen After The Rain ~

A short bush walk at the lake revealed some lovely wet lichen & moss.
The colours are so beautiful.
29th April 2022

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
