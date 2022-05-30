Previous
Such A Pretty Garden ~ by happysnaps
Such A Pretty Garden ~

Seen on my walk..
A lovely rose.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely rose and all those little tagetes in the background ! fav
May 29th, 2022  
