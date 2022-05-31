Sign up
Well, It Looks Like a Swing ~
This dove enjoyed swinging in the sunshine while the feeders were free of Lorikeets.
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
dove.
,
swing.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! love the title , and a great capture of this bright eyed dove having a rest after most probably eating her fill ! fav
May 30th, 2022
