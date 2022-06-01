Sign up
Photo 3074
Another Swan Family Photo ~
Couldn't resist posting this lovely shot.
7 weeks old & growing fast.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5075
photos
81
followers
79
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th May 2022 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
duck.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
Maggiemae
ace
the ducks in the background are interesting too!. Swans do have a lovely graceful shape!
May 31st, 2022
