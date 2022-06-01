Previous
Another Swan Family Photo ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3074

Another Swan Family Photo ~

Couldn't resist posting this lovely shot.
7 weeks old & growing fast.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
Maggiemae ace
the ducks in the background are interesting too!. Swans do have a lovely graceful shape!
May 31st, 2022  
