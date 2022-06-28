Previous
The Cygnets Three Months Old ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3101

The Cygnets Three Months Old ~

Cygnets & dad & mum were honking & stretching their necks to gain the attention of the lady who feeds them..
She feeds them recommended seed in water & they love it.
We stood barely 2 metres away enjoying the antics.
28th June 2022

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful family group with the Cygnets nearly as big as the parents - but as yet not developed the beautiful plumage !
June 27th, 2022  
