Photo 3113
A Tropical Evening ~
Saturday 5.12 pm a beautiful day & sunset.
after so much rain the sun is glorious.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
palm
tree.
sunset.
clouds.
sky.
evening.
palm.
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful tree silhouettes against a a glorious sky !
July 9th, 2022
JackieR
Beautiful
July 9th, 2022
