A Tropical Evening ~ by happysnaps
A Tropical Evening ~


Saturday 5.12 pm a beautiful day & sunset.
after so much rain the sun is glorious.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful tree silhouettes against a a glorious sky !
July 9th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2022  
