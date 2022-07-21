Sign up
Photo 3124
Beautiful New Growth ~
Always a delight to see new shoots etc.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
Tags
green.
,
tree.
,
bush.
,
shoot.
,
lichen.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is amazing , beautiful green and so tall and straight !
July 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Let's hope Spring is just around the corner.
July 20th, 2022
