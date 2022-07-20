Sign up
Photo 3123
Beautiful Lichen ~
Can you see an Owl?
Taken a few weeks ago in the rain forest.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th June 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
owl.
,
trunk.
,
lichen.
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, I can see an owl. Love the tree painted with lichen.
July 19th, 2022
Babs
ace
Well spotted, yes I can see an owl. I love patterns like this they make excellent abstracts. fav.
July 19th, 2022
