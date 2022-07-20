Previous
Beautiful Lichen ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3123

Beautiful Lichen ~

Can you see an Owl?
Taken a few weeks ago in the rain forest.
Valerie Chesney

happysnaps
Shutterbug ace
Yes, I can see an owl. Love the tree painted with lichen.
July 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Well spotted, yes I can see an owl. I love patterns like this they make excellent abstracts. fav.
July 19th, 2022  
