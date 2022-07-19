Sign up
Photo 3122
Buff Orpington Duck ~
Such a lovely duck. Very large & always alone.
These friendly ducks are also attractive & docile.
Often praised as "pond ornaments" or farm pets due to their graceful beauty & friendly nature.
Says Mr Google..
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
duck.
,
ripple.
,
reflecton.
