Photo 3148
Muma Swan & Three Cygnets ~
Waited & waited but, Dad & the 4th Cygnet were nowhere to be seen.
Cygnets are so big now with red beaks & many black feathers.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
3
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5149
photos
77
followers
75
following
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th August 2022 10:52am
beak
lake.
swan.
cygnet.
mum.
cygnets.
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, they are big - must be able to fend for themselves surely!
August 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely shot the cygnets are almost grown up.
August 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Goodness, they have certainly grown
August 14th, 2022
