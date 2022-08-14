Previous
Muma Swan & Three Cygnets ~ by happysnaps
Muma Swan & Three Cygnets ~

Waited & waited but, Dad & the 4th Cygnet were nowhere to be seen.
Cygnets are so big now with red beaks & many black feathers.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Maggiemae
Goodness, they are big - must be able to fend for themselves surely!
August 13th, 2022  
Babs
Lovely shot the cygnets are almost grown up.
August 13th, 2022  
Kathy A
Goodness, they have certainly grown
August 14th, 2022  
