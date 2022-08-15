Sign up
Photo 3149
A Waddling Of Ducks ~
Ha-ha....
Or a flock, a raft or a team. Waddling up
over the hill.
I do like the three ducks chasing each other at
the bottom of this shot..
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th August 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
ducks.
,
hill.
,
bird.
,
duck.
,
waddle.
