Photo 3154
A Crisp Early Morning At The Lake ~
Chilly with no wind it was so calm & serene at the lake.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
trees.
,
water.
,
lake.
,
morning.
,
reflection.
Babs
ace
Nice tree bark. I love the scribbly gum on the right.
August 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the smooth but patterned tree trunks where the bark has peeled off !
August 19th, 2022
