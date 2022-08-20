Previous
Next
A Crisp Early Morning At The Lake ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3154

A Crisp Early Morning At The Lake ~


Chilly with no wind it was so calm & serene at the lake.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice tree bark. I love the scribbly gum on the right.
August 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the smooth but patterned tree trunks where the bark has peeled off !
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise