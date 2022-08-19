Sign up
Photo 3153
A Sandbank Of Seagulls ~
Far away.
Standing nearly up to my knees in the sea with my large lens extended.
I couldn't capture the 100's of seagulls.
Could be a bit sharper but.................
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5154
photos
77
followers
75
following
863% complete
View this month »
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th August 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea.
,
beach.
,
bird.
,
sand.
,
seagull.
