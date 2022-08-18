Previous
The Uninvited Lunch "Guest." by happysnaps
Photo 3152

The Uninvited Lunch "Guest."

Met friends for fish & chips on the beach.
Settled at our table & "whoosh" this Ibis was on our table in a flash.
He managed a few chips as we all yelled & waved our arms.
I had taken his photo only minutes before.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - he must think he was entitled a few chips for posing for you ! ha !! fav
August 17th, 2022  
