Mr Puss ~ by happysnaps
Mr Puss ~


in his favourite spot in our front garden
Mr Puss is very old & visits us nearly every day.
He is so beautiful with his blue eyes.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely blue eyes & so fluffy!
August 30th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderfully framed in the foliage.
August 30th, 2022  
