Previous
Next
Photo 3165
Mr Puss ~
in his favourite spot in our front garden
Mr Puss is very old & visits us nearly every day.
He is so beautiful with his blue eyes.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
2
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5166
photos
77
followers
75
following
Tags
garden.
,
cat.
,
blue.
,
eyes.
,
puss.
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely blue eyes & so fluffy!
August 30th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderfully framed in the foliage.
August 30th, 2022
