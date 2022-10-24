Sign up
Photo 3219
Through My Front Window ~
Taken yesterday with rain all day..
Hurrah! The sun is shining on Monday morning.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5220
photos
78
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd October 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
rain.
,
flower.
,
window.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and such healthy looking leaves!
October 23rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
They so pretty & dramatic at the same time!
October 23rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
They are lovely. We pay a lot of money at the florist for these flowers!
October 23rd, 2022
