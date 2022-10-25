Previous
All On my Lonesome ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3220

All On my Lonesome ~

This egret just stood there in seeming
contemplation.
He looked so tiny in this lovely place.

Rain & thunderstorms again today,
25th October 2022

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
JackieR
He does look lonesome
October 24th, 2022  
