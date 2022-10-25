Sign up
Photo 3220
All On my Lonesome ~
This egret just stood there in seeming
contemplation.
He looked so tiny in this lovely place.
Rain & thunderstorms again today,
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
flower.
,
bird.
,
rocks.
,
egret.
JackieR
ace
He does look lonesome
October 24th, 2022
