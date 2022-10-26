Previous
A Few More Flowers ~ by happysnaps
A Few More Flowers ~

Gardens are so colorful at the moment & I take too many photos.
I like collages 😁
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to be in Spring with all these beautiful flowers in bloom!
October 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
October 25th, 2022  
