Photo 3340
Watching The Waves Roll In ~
A beautiful sunny day but, only small waves.
Drove the long way home just to sit for a while to watch the waves.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3340
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th February 2023 11:54am
Tags
sea.
,
waves.
,
calm.
,
restful.
