Watching The Waves Roll In ~ by happysnaps
Watching The Waves Roll In ~

A beautiful sunny day but, only small waves.

Drove the long way home just to sit for a while to watch the waves.
22nd February 2023

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
