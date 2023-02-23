Previous
I'm As Innocent As The Day Is Long ~ by happysnaps
I'm As Innocent As The Day Is Long ~


Such a quizzical look on this noisy miner bird's face.
but, he doesn't fool me!
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband
JackieR ace
Isn't he a gorgeous colour?!!!
February 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha he is trying his best to look innocent isn't he.
February 22nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at the colors in this picture! This is wonderful!
February 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - he does look innocent amongst those beautiful purple/blue blossom!
February 22nd, 2023  
