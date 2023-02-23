Sign up
Photo 3341
I'm As Innocent As The Day Is Long ~
Such a quizzical look on this noisy miner bird's face.
but, he doesn't fool me!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5342
photos
74
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
12th February 2023 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
eyes.
,
bird.
,
noise.
JackieR
ace
Isn't he a gorgeous colour?!!!
February 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha he is trying his best to look innocent isn't he.
February 22nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Look at the colors in this picture! This is wonderful!
February 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - he does look innocent amongst those beautiful purple/blue blossom!
February 22nd, 2023
