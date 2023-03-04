Previous
Ten Noisy, Colourful Lorikeets ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3350

Ten Noisy, Colourful Lorikeets ~


brighten up our back garden.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here.
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I can imagine the noise, but they are so colourful.
March 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, what a colourful treat! They like what ever food they are finding here!
March 3rd, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely, but loud
March 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and colourful sight - I can imagine the chatter!!
March 3rd, 2023  
