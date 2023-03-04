Sign up
Photo 3350
Ten Noisy, Colourful Lorikeets ~
brighten up our back garden.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
bird.
,
feeder.
,
seed.
,
lorikeet.
Carole Sandford
ace
I can imagine the noise, but they are so colourful.
March 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, what a colourful treat! They like what ever food they are finding here!
March 3rd, 2023
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely, but loud
March 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and colourful sight - I can imagine the chatter!!
March 3rd, 2023
