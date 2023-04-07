Sign up
Photo 3384
Easter Lily ~
For Good Friday!
Sasa yuri? I think.. very delicate & lovely...
I have "nearly" lost this beauty twice & it has surprised me by shooting again & flowering for Easter.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5385
photos
77
followers
74
following
927% complete
View this month »
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th April 2023 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
easter.
,
lily.
