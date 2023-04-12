Sign up
Photo 3389
Water Dragon .. Soaking Up The Sun ~
This beauty took no notice as I came closer.
Sitting on the warm metal of the manhole.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5390
photos
76
followers
74
following
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th April 2023 11:32am
Tags
sun.
,
lizard.
,
dragon.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely find!
April 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love water dragons.
April 11th, 2023
