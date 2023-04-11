Previous
Tibouchina Flower ~ by happysnaps
Tibouchina Flower ~


A common but, very lovely flower.
Always beautiful.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Paul Chesney
Common, but a part of God's Creation.
April 10th, 2023  
