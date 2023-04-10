Previous
Conflict & Calm ~ by happysnaps
Conflict & Calm ~

Down at the lake..

Swans with only two out of 5 cygnets left watching calmy!

While the other two have a conflict to settle.

Never a dull moment!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
