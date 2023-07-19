Previous
Air Plants ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3479

Air Plants ~

growing in a hanging cylinder shape fiber type material..
Quite attractive..
Wanting to comment on your great photos but, still so tired, thank you each one for your lovely messages of concern..
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise