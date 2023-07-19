Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Air Plants ~
growing in a hanging cylinder shape fiber type material..
Quite attractive..
Wanting to comment on your great photos but, still so tired, thank you each one for your lovely messages of concern..
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5480
photos
77
followers
76
following
953% complete
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th July 2023 10:20am
Tags
tree.
,
garden.
,
plants.
,
air.
,
cylinder.
