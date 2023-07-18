Previous
Cattleya Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3478

Cattleya Orchid ~

If you look down to the left you will see two more buds opening.

The first time this plant has had two sets of orchids at the same time..

These pots are in the garden & come inside when flowering, .
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and obviously love being outside.
July 18th, 2023  
