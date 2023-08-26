Sign up
Previous
Photo 3524
These Infrequent Visitors Are Welcome ~
We don't see Galah's very often now.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
3
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th August 2023 11:16am
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
seed.
,
galah.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely pair
August 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
August 25th, 2023
