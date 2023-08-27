Previous
A Pretty Spot In The Local Gardens ~ by happysnaps
A Pretty Spot In The Local Gardens ~


Thought the marigolds & kangaroo paw looked great together..
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

Carole Sandford ace
Such a pretty combination!
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So beautiful
August 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
So beautiful and colourful.
August 26th, 2023  
