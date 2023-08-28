Previous
Outside The Lounge Room Window ~ by happysnaps
Outside The Lounge Room Window ~

This little nest of the noisy minor bird looked so sweet.

The noisy minor bird is not a popular bird but, I can't resist watching & hoping I will see the eggs hatch.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful Valerie - lets hope you will not need ear plugs if the brood gets too noisy !
August 27th, 2023  
