Previous
Photo 3526
Outside The Lounge Room Window ~
This little nest of the noisy minor bird looked so sweet.
The noisy minor bird is not a popular bird but, I can't resist watching & hoping I will see the eggs hatch.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
3
1
365
27th August 2023 4:18pm
tree.
eggs.
window.
bird.
lounge.
nest.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful Valerie - lets hope you will not need ear plugs if the brood gets too noisy !
August 27th, 2023
