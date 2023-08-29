Sign up
Photo 3527
Common Grass Yellow Butterfly ~
These sweet butterflies love these Geisha Girl flowers.
29th August 2023
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice! today I did a bee and you a butterfly :)
August 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! such a delightful image with lovely light on the butterfly and the beautiful blue flowers - fav
August 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful shot. I thought it was leaf at first. Blends in really well with the greenery!
August 28th, 2023
