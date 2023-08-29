Previous
Common Grass Yellow Butterfly ~ by happysnaps
Common Grass Yellow Butterfly ~


These sweet butterflies love these Geisha Girl flowers.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice! today I did a bee and you a butterfly :)
August 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! such a delightful image with lovely light on the butterfly and the beautiful blue flowers - fav
August 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful shot. I thought it was leaf at first. Blends in really well with the greenery!
August 28th, 2023  
