Photo 3533
Mummy Bird Left The Nest ~
and flew away for a while.
so.. hubby captured a photo of the eggs.
https://media.365project.org/1/9320857_abghjnz018_l.jpg
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5534
photos
76
followers
75
following
Tags
tree.
eggs.
bird.
nest.
Joan Robillard
Nice
September 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Nice diptych .
September 4th, 2023
Walks @ 7
Tells the story well
September 4th, 2023
Dawn
Fabulous Valerie
September 4th, 2023
Lou Ann
Wonderful!
September 4th, 2023
