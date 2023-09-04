Previous
Mummy Bird Left The Nest ~ by happysnaps
Mummy Bird Left The Nest ~

and flew away for a while.
so.. hubby captured a photo of the eggs.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice diptych .
September 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Tells the story well
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous Valerie
September 4th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful!
September 4th, 2023  
