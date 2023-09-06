Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3535
Ibis Lake ~
We had to stop on the way home from an appointment to take a photo of this..
Taken by me through the car window, so many Ibis flying in & out ..
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5536
photos
76
followers
75
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
5th September 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
wings.
,
ibis.
Barb
ace
Nice catch, Valerie!
September 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. That’s a special sight to see.
September 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! What a display!
September 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow that is quite a gang.
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close