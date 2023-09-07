Sign up
Photo 3536
Three ( Hungry ) Little Baby Birds ~
Not the best photo but,
with 4 or 5 birds flying in & out to feed these three hungry squawking chicks,
hubby had to be very quick with the camera or he would have been attacked!
Plus they are high & he has to stand on his toes & hope to capture!!
He did well!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5537
photos
76
followers
75
following
Tags
nest
,
tree.
,
window.
,
bird.
,
chick.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done, an exciting find and nicely captured!
September 6th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Definitely brave and a most wonderful capture
September 6th, 2023
