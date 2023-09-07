Previous
Three ( Hungry ) Little Baby Birds ~ by happysnaps
Photo 3536

Three ( Hungry ) Little Baby Birds ~

Not the best photo but,
with 4 or 5 birds flying in & out to feed these three hungry squawking chicks,

hubby had to be very quick with the camera or he would have been attacked!

Plus they are high & he has to stand on his toes & hope to capture!!

He did well!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done, an exciting find and nicely captured!
September 6th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Definitely brave and a most wonderful capture
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise