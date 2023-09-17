Previous
A Ghostly Tree ~ by happysnaps
A Ghostly Tree ~


This paper bark looked quite ghost like to me!

Thank you all for your kind messages I am feeling much better.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
I see what you mean ! with that skeletal face above the peeled bark it does look rather ghostly! Glad you are feeling a little better - take it easy !
September 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot of this ghostly tree , and good to hear you are feeling better 😊
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A very expressive tree
September 16th, 2023  
